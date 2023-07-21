Calls to impeach Biden intensify, another Dem joins growing list of new GOP converts and more top headlines
NEW ERA BEGINS – Fox News Channel kicks off its first week of the new primetime lineup. Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle” begins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by “Jesse Watters Primetime” at 8 p.m. ET, “Hannity” will remain at 9 p.m. ET and “Gutfeld!” will begin at 10 p.m. ET. Continue reading …
BURISMA BOMBSHELL – Republican calls to impeach Biden grow following release of FBI document detailing bribery allegations. Continue reading …
TIPPING POINT – Longtime Democratic lawmaker-turned-activist defects to Republican Party. Continue reading …
APPLYING PRESSURE – Russia testing Biden resolve in Syria amid string of ”unprofessional’ incidents. Continue reading …
QUESTIONABLE ACTIONS – Carlee Russell made several tweets just minutes before disappearing. Continue reading …
JOB MARKET – Businesses look to self-regulate the use of AI in hiring. Continue reading …
ROAD RAGE – Democrat arrested for defacing car with anti-Biden sticker learns punishment in court. Continue reading …
THE TRIGGER – Fetterman reveals Senate debate ‘lit the match’ on his debilitating depression. Continue reading …
ALIENS? – UFO hearings in Congress next week will be ‘historic,’ journalist says. Continue reading …
‘THIS IS WRONG’– NYC Mayor Eric Adams says that ‘no more room’ for migrants: ‘Our cup runneth over’. Continue reading …
‘THIS IS LUDICROUS’ – MSNBC guest calls Florida’s standards on teaching African-American history ‘akin’ to defending the Holocaust. Continue reading
‘NO FIRST AMENDMENT REMEDY’ – Former ACLU president cautions that American self-censorship is eroding free speech. Continue reading …
MAKES CONNECTION – Major medical journal links ‘structural racism’ to mass shootings: ‘Appears to be associated’. Continue reading …
CURRICULUM CHANGE – DeSantis administration fires back at criticism over newly adopted African-American studies standards. Continue reading …
SHORT QUESTIONS: Charles Payne tells Dana Perino the best advice he would give his younger self. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – This is why Democrats attacked RFK Jr. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – Biden is very credibly accused of public corruption. Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – Conservatives are actually moving markets. Continue reading …
GREG GUTFELD – It’s another week, another country music star falsely accused of racism. Continue reading …
JOHN GRAHAM – Biden’s power-mad Big Government wants to screw up how you buy a car. Continue reading …
ANDREW MCCARTHY – IRS whistleblowers reveal who’s really to blame for shocking Biden corruption. Continue reading …
WILL RINEHART – Let’s use AI to clean up government. Continue reading …
BUY BIG – Real estate experts believe home buyers will always want ‘human touch’ when making the ‘biggest purchase’. Continue reading …
PRESSURE MOUNTS – Republicans demand answers on shifting White House message on Biden’s role in Hunter’s business. Continue reading …
‘SURPRISED’ – California convenience store owner reacts to selling winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot. Continue reading …
‘I DON’T WANT THAT’ – Dolly Parton, Whoopi Goldberg are anti-holograms; expert warns they ‘can never fully ensure’ against use. Continue reading …
WATCH: BEATING THE HEAT – An adorable baby elephant enjoys a spray of water right into its mouth at the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas. Watch as the young elephant cools off in the scorching weather. See video …
WATCH: Biden touts his economic plan in Philadelphia. See video …
WATCH: Top Biden officials questioned about administration’s China policy. See video …
What's it looking like in your neighborhood?
