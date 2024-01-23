Cam Newton open to NFL comeback if hometown team expresses interest

Several years ago, Cam Newton became one of the most recognizable players in the NFL. But the star quarterback, who spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers, has been away from football for the past couple of years.

The now 34-year-old signal caller has previously hinted that he is open to making a comeback. Last year, Newton revealed a list of starting quarterbacks that he would be willing to back up. In March 2023, Newton made an appearance at Auburn’s pro day and threw around 30 passes to wide receivers – including his brother, Caylin Newton.

Earlier this week, Newton once again mentioned that he has not ruled out an NFL return, but he named the lone team he would be willing to play for.

The 2011 No. 1 overall pick was born in Atlanta and appears to only have interest in suiting up for his hometown Falcons.

“Me having a family now, it’s always been about family, and I don’t see myself leaving Atlanta,” Newton said during a recent appearance on “Good Morning Football” after former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall asked the former quarterback to list three teams he would play for.

“So if it’s not Atlanta, I don’t wanna do it.”

Newton rose to prominence as a football star at Atlanta’s Westlake High School, before he committed to the Florida Gators. He transferred to Blinn Junior College in 2009, before finishing his college football career at Auburn. He was also the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner.

Newton is the father of five children and is a well-established business owner and real estate investor in Atlanta.

He was the 2015 NFL MVP, the same season he led the Panthers to an appearance in Super Bowl L. After a nine-year run in Charlotte, Newton signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots ahead of the start of the 2020 season.

The Falcons parted ways with head coach Arthur Smith earlier this month after the team finished 7-10 in each of the past three seasons.

Desmond Ridder, a 2022 third-round draft pick, was named the starting quarterback for the 2023 season. But, the young quarterback largely struggled throughout the year and committed several crucial turnovers. He was benched multiple times during the season, and many believe the Falcons will look to find another quarterback this offseason.

While the Falcons quarterback plan remains unclear, Newton could bring a veteran presence to the Falcons quarterback room.

