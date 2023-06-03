Cameron Robbins remembered as ‘fierce competitor’ with a love for fruity pebbles and popcorn

On the baseball diamond, Cameron Robbins was a “fierce competitor” who was remembered for pitching with a separated shoulder and broken hand.

Off the field, he was a doting grandson who “made frequent late-night trips to his family’s pantry” and ate “large quantities” of fruity pebbles and was a leader in his Baton Rouge, Louisiana, church.

These couple of anecdotes in Robbins’ obituary is how family and friends will remember the 18-year-old, who is lost at sea after jumping off a cruise ship in the Bahamas while celebrating his high school graduation.

“Though he left this world far too soon, he lived a life full of good friends and family,” his obituary says. “He was funny and kind-hearted, but also intense and driven. He doted on his grandparents, and he took pride in his work. He will be missed desperately by his family and friends, who will carry their cherished memories of him to eternity.”

Robbins, 18, was on Blackbeard’s Revenge sunset cruise with several hundred high school graduates from Baton Rouge and jumped overboard into what authorities called “shark-infested” waters near the uninhabited Athol Island, northeast of Nassau, late at night on May 24.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Bahamas Defence Force and United Cajun Navy searched 325 miles in two days before calling off the search. Robbins’ body still hasn’t been found.

Speculation that he encountered a shark while in the water spread through social media based on a viral video, but Brian Trascher, spokesperson for the United Cajun Navy, said the cell phone footage is too dark and blurry to know what happened.

“The Robbins family has requested that we not entertain that theory any longer, so our official position is that we don’t know what happened while Cam was in the water,” he told Fox News Digital on Friday.

He’s officially considered lost at sea, which is the same as a death certificate.

Family, friends and the tight-knit community are mourning Robbins’ loss and will pay their respects Sunday.

He graduated from University Lab School (U-High), where he spent his entire 13-year educational life from kindergarten to his high school graduation on May 21.

His “first love” was baseball. He was a three-year varsity letterman for his high school and played on a travel summer team in 2021 and 2022. He hoped to continue his playing career in college, according to his obituary.

He was tough and “intense” when he was playing, but off the field, he was a fun-loving fisherman and was a musical “star in the shower and with karaoke machines,” his obituary says.

Locally, he was a member of the St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, where he was baptized, confirmed and had been the vice president of the church’s youth group, according to the obit.

He is survived by his parents, Will and Shari; his brother and sister Cole and Cassie; his grandmothers Carolyn Faye McDowell and Mary Ann Robbins, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins spread throughout the country.

A memorial service for Robbins will be held Sunday at Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.

The memorial service will begin at 4 p.m., with visitation hours between 2 and 4 p.m.

In lieu of services, a donation in Robbins’ name may be made to Christian Homes & Family Services in Abilene, Texas.