Canada mass stabbing: One suspect found dead; brother remains at large

One of the suspects in the mass stabbing in Canada that left 10 people dead has been found dead with injuries that do not appear self-inflicted, police said Monday.

Regina Police said Monday that Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead around 11:30 a.m. local time near the location where most of the stabbings happened.

He and his brother, Myles Sanderson, 30, are wanted in connection to the stabbings in which 10 people were killed and 18 others were injured on Sunday in an Indigenous community in Saskatchewan.

“His body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined. We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted at this point,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told The Associated Press.

Police are unsure of the exact cause of death and are not ruling out the possibility his brother may have killed him. They believe Myles Sanderson is injured and on the run. Myles Sanderson has been sought for a previous crime since last May. Blackmore said Myles Sanderson’s criminal history, which includes violence, dates back years.

“Even if he is injured, it does not mean that he is not still dangerous,” Blackmore told the New York Post. “Myles has a lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crimes… We consider him armed and dangerous. Do not approach him.”

Stabbing victims were found at 13 separate crime scenes in both the First Nation community and the tiny village of Weldon. Police said some victims were targeted, and others were struck by random attacks.

Myles Sanderson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection to the mass stabbing. Damien Sanderson has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The brothers are expected to face additional charges.

Police have still not determined a motive for the stabbings. The mass stabbing is among the deadliest in Canada’s history.

