Canadian junior hockey league player, 20, dies during preseason game

The captain of a Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League team in Canada tragically died during a preseason game, his team said Wednesday.

Eli Palfreyman, who played for the Ayr Centennials, was 20.

“We are asking for your prayers and support for Eli’s family and each of our players. Our Centennials organization and the community of Ayr are in mourning,” Centennials vice president Brian Shantz said in a statement, via CBC News. “Eli had the best of care from our medical staff and quick response from the ambulatory staff. Medical doctors will have more answers for us in the coming days.

“Out of respect for the family’s right for privacy, we will not speculate on anything at this very difficult time. Cens nation also needs time to heal during this devastating time.”

The team also posted a photo of Palfreyman’s jersey on Twitter and wrote a separate statement.

“Thank you all for the outpouring of love for our beloved captain and beautiful young man Eli. Words cannot describe how much it means to his family/Cens family. We are all broken but feel your arms around us,” the team’s tweet read.

Palfreyman was recently named captain of the team and in a recent video called it an honor.

“Ever since I moved to Cambridge, I’ve been coming to see games in Ayr,” he said. “To be part of the organization last year as an assistant captain was an honor and to be coming back this year, my final year, as the captain, words don’t explain how honored I am to be in this position.”

Palfreyman collapsed during the first intermission of a game Tuesday night, according to the Toronto Sun. No cause of death was immediately given.

Wednesday’s games for the Ayr Mutual Global Invitation were canceled.