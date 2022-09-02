Canadian man dies in Olympic National Park

A Canadian man was found dead earlier this week in Washington’s Olympic National Park.

Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve, 34, died after a tree fell on his tent in Elk Lake, a remote wilderness campsite, the National Park Service said.

On Aug. 30, the Park Service said it received a notice through an inReach device of a visitor fatality at Elk Lake.

National Park Service reached the scene by helicopter the next morning.

The deceased was transferred from Olympic National Park to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.