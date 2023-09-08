Canadian police looking for suspect accused of spraying ink on people

Police in Canada’s largest city are investigating multiple instances in which a man has sprayed ink on unsuspecting passersby.

The Toronto Police Service has opened up a mischief investigation into the five separate incidents, which occurred between June 14 and Aug. 24, in the city’s Financial District.

In each incident, a man sprayed pen ink on passersby, police said. All the incidents occurred between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Authorities released images of the suspect taken from surveillance cameras. He was described as being in his 30s and approximately 5-foot-8.

Someone shared a post on Reddit claiming to have been hit with ink, but it was unclear if that was one of the incidents police are investigating.

The poster said they were stained with ink on their way to work.

“Today, I saw these two people had been hit with ink. Neither of them had noticed,” the post said. “When I got to work a colleague had also been inked. Has this happened to others?”