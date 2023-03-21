Canadian student charged after allegedly stabbing 2 high school staff

A 15-year-old student in Canada has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say the youth stabbed two employees inside a high school on Monday.

The student attempted to flee Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, Nova Scotia, after the stabbing occurred around 9:20 a.m., Halifax Regional Police said in a statement. Responding officers arrested the teen within minutes.

Two employees were rushed to a hospital, where police said they were in serious but stable condition and continued to receive treatment.

The student was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening stab wounds, officials said. No further information about the suspect was released.

No update on their conditions was immediately available.

The school was put on a “hold and secure” as police searched the building, and was closed for the remainder of the day, authorities said.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education tweeted at the time that “all students are safe.” Students were reunited with parents after police cleared the school building.

Classes were canceled again Wednesday, school officials said, but the school would remain open for students seeking support following the stabbing.

The suspect faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, multiple weapon possession charges and one count of mischief.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.