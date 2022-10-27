Canadian truck driver dies after lumber falls from his truck in Michigan
October 27, 2022/
A semitrailer driver died Wednesday after some lumber fell from his truck and onto him, police said.
A trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed Levi Linton, 51, of Ontario, Canada, the Grandville Police Department said on Facebook.
Police said the accident occurred around 11 a.m. at Standale Lumber in Grandville, which is located southwest of Grand Rapids.
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident, police said.
