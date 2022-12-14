Canadian university says economics professor position only open to applicants who ‘self-identify as Black’

A Canadian university is only accepting applicants who “self-identify as Black” for a tenure track teaching position in economics.

Toronto Metropolitan University posted the job listing for a tenure track position in applied microeconomics or economics on Nov. 21 and states on its website that the school is “committed to addressing the underrepresentation of Black faculty.”

“Successful candidates will self-identify as Black of African Descent (e.g, Africans and African heritage people from the Caribbean, Americas, Europe) and will demonstrate strong potential for excellence in, and willingness and ability to contribute to: teaching, scholarly research or creative activity and service, while maintaining an inclusive, equitable, and collegial work environment across all activities,” the job posting states.

The job description also states that “All applicants to this opportunity must self-identify as Black.”

Applicants also must have a doctorate degree in economics or a field that is closely related.

According to the job description, applications for the position must be sent by Dec. 21.

At least one university in America has attempted to implement similar hiring practices.

In February 2021, Tulane University stated on a job description for “Teaching Assistant for ‘The Arts and Social Impact’” that “priority will be given to BIPOC applicants,” referring to Black, Indigenous and people of color, according to Campus Reform.

After the university was contacted by the outlet, the racial preference was removed from the job description.

“We have removed the phrase from the advertisement for the teaching assistant position you referenced below,” a spokesperson said. “As an Equal Opportunity Employer, Tulane University does not discriminate on the basis of protected classifications (such as race, color, or any other classification protected by applicable law) in its programs, activities, or employment.”

Toronto Metropolitan University did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.