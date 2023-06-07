Canadian wildfire smoke surrounds Yankee Stadium as New York issues health advisory over poor air quality

As the New York Yankees stepped onto the field at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Tuesday night for the first of their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, they were surrounded by an eerie haze as a result of the ongoing wildfires in Canada.

Videos and images shared on social media showed the dystopian fog that engulfed the skies in New York as a result of the intense wildfires that continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday afternoon that an “Air Quality Health Advisory” was in effect until Wednesday night, and urged residents to “limit outdoor activities.”

“If you’re a New Yorker with heart or breathing issues, be careful when you’re outdoors today,” he said in a message posted to Twitter.

“Smoke from wildfires in Canada is impacting our city’s air, so an Air Quality Health Advisory has been issued. Try to limit your outdoor activities today to the absolute necessities.”

The Yankees Triple-A affiliate and the New York Mets’ affiliate in Syracuse both postponed their games on Tuesday night “due to poor air quality and an abundance of caution for potential health concerns.”

However, for the Yankees and White Sox, play continued.

Chicago earned its fourth straight victory, a season-high this year, with a 3-2 win over the Yankees. Lucas Giolito pitched the first six innings, striking out seven, walking three, and throwing 100 pitches before being removed without allowing a hit.

Closer Liam Hendriks also earned his first save since returning from his battle with cancer.

“It almost helps me when the stadium gets that loud,” Hendriks said after the game. “I think I tend to get a little better after that. For whatever reason, that helped me a little bit, lock in a little bit more than I had initially.”

“Unhealthy” smoke blanketed most of the northeast on Tuesday night, according to Fox Weather. Residents in New York even reported smelling a burning scent similar to a campfire.

