Canadian woman found dead at Mexican resort, boyfriend in custody: ‘We want to know what happened’

A Canadian woman was found dead at a Mexican resort just one day after arriving with her boyfriend for vacation.

Kiara Agnew, 25, arrived in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, with her 26-year-old boyfriend Ryan Friesen at the Grand Sunset Princess Resort on March 2, and the woman was found dead one day later.

Local police said on Twitter that a man was taken into custody on March 3 after “a lifeless woman was found with possible marks of violence in a hotel located in the Xcalacoco neighbourhood.”

The Global Affairs office of the Canadian government confirmed to the Toronto Star that Agnew died and Friesen was taken into custody.

“Officials are providing consular assistance to the families and are in contact with local authorities,” Global Affairs Spokesperson Charlotte MacLeod said.

“No further information could be disclosed due to privacy considerations,” she added.

The Quintana Roo prosecutors office said on Twitter that an investigation was opened into a “foreign person arrested for his probable participation” in the killing of a Canadian woman in a Riviera Maya hotel.

Agnew’s aunt, Katlyn Levesque, told the Toronto star that her niece was looking forward to this trip for a while.

“She has been counting down to this trip. It is shocking. We want to know what happened,” Levesque said. “She was a beautiful, wonderful person inside and out. It’s unfair that she was robbed of her chance to experience life to the fullest.”

Levesque said that the couple was together for a year and a half, adding that she warned her niece to be careful on the trip.

“The last thing I said to her was to be safe. You know, don’t wander around alone, be mindful of your surroundings. Then, I never heard from her,” Levesque said.

Agnew’s boyfriend played hockey for the Dawson Creek Canucks, while she was an employee at Lake View Credit Union’s Sawson Creek branch.

“All at Lake View Credit Union are mourning the loss of our teammate and friend, Kiara Agnew. This is a devastating tragedy and loss for our community. We send our love and faith to all others who have been impacted,” a Facebook post from Lake View Credit Union states.