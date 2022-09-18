Canelo Álvarez comes out on top over Gennady Golovkin to end trilogy

The Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin rivalry came to an end Saturday in the third and final fight of the epic boxing trilogy.

Álvarez won the bout via unanimous decision. He was 115-113 on two judges’ scoreboards with the third scoring the fight 116-112. He defeated Golovkin in 2018 via a controversial majority decision and their first fight in 2017 ended in a split draw.

“He’s a strong fighter,” Álvarez told the crowd in Las Vegas. “For me, I’m just glad to share the ring with him. He’s a really good fighter. I’m glad to be involved in that kind of fight.”

Golovkin returned the sentiments to Álvarez.

“Everybody knows this is high level, the best fight for boxing,” Golovkin said. “Look at his face. Look at my face. It’s high level, because we trained well, and this shows that we did a very good fight, very good quality.”

Álvarez landed only 26% of his punches, including 85 power punches, according to CompuBox. Álvarez was also cut over his right eye.

He bounced back nicely from a devastating loss to Dmitry Bivol in May.

“Thank you so much for your support,” he said. “I’ve gone through very difficult things in my life. Only thing you can do is continue to move forward. I’ve gone through difficult times with my defeat, but defeats can show how you can be great, how you can come back and show humility.”

Álvarez improved to 58-2-2 in his career. Golovkin fell to 42-2-1. Golovkin has only lost to Álvarez in his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.