Cape Cod, Massachusetts, man charged with murder after mother’s body found ablaze on front lawn

A Massachusetts man was charged with murder Saturday following the death of his mother, whose body is believed to have been set ablaze outside a home in Cape Cod.

Adam Howe, 24, was charged with murder after authorities said evidence suggested the victim set on fire was his mother Susan Howe, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise said in a statement.

Authorities reportedly responded around 9:30 p.m. to a request for a well-being check along with a separate report of a fire.

When they arrived, authorities say they found a man outside the front of the house with a fire blazing on the lawn.

“As the emergency personnel realized that it was a body that was burning, the male subject ran into the house and locked the door,” O’Keefe and Calise said in a joint statement.

The Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team then responded and eventually entered the home and placed Adam Howe under arrest.

Howe will be evaluated by mental health professionals following information that authorities obtained from family members, O’Keefe and Calise said.

Fox News could not immediately reach the Truro Police Department for comment.