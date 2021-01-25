A volunteer coalition is seeking donations of personal hygiene, sanitation and household cleaning supplies for distribution to those unable to purchase the necessities with government Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“Our partners providing front-line services to low-income and financially distressed individuals and families have identified the collection and distribution of non-SNAP-eligible products as one of their top priorities,” said Jen Mason of the Cape Community Coordination for COVID-19 (CCC4COVID) coalition. “These products are especially important to combat the coronavirus spread throughout our community.”

The greatest needs are for laundry detergent, feminine hygiene products, spray disinfectant and pet food.

Also needed are household cleaning items and personal care products such as diapers, baby wipes, cotton swabs, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap and body wash, shampoo, shaving cream, disposable razors, toilet tissue, paper towels and hand wipes. A complete list of needed non-SNAP-eligible items is available on the group’s website, www.ccc4covid.org.

Donations may be dropped off at:

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church , 211 Mulberry Street, Lewes, from 9 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Friday.

, 211 Mulberry Street, Lewes, from 9 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Friday. Village Volunteers , 16686 Kings Highway, Lewes; collection container is on the porch.

, 16686 Kings Highway, Lewes; collection container is on the porch. Epworth United Methodist Church , 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach; volunteers will accept donations at the front portico Sundays from 1 PM to 3 PM, Tuesdays from 9 AM to 12 Noon, and Thursdays from 2 PM to 4 PM.

, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach; volunteers will accept donations at the front portico Sundays from 1 PM to 3 PM, Tuesdays from 9 AM to 12 Noon, and Thursdays from 2 PM to 4 PM. Avery Hall Insurance, 103 Broadkill Road, Suite 3, Milton; Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM..

Individuals and homeowner associations interested in participating can contact the CCC4COVID coalition at info@ccc4covid.org or by calling 302-858-6167.

“We’re coordinating with our community partners to include personal hygiene, sanitation and household cleaning supplies in food boxes distributed at locations throughout the region,” Mason said. She added that an interactive map under the “resources” tab on the www.ccc4covid.org website provides detailed information about food distribution points and other nutrition resources.

The CCC4COVID coalition includes more than 80 social services, faith-based, health care, educational, nonprofit organizations, businesses and government agencies.

For a complete list of participating organizations and for additional information, visit www.ccc4covid.org.