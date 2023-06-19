‘Car-to-car’ shooting near Pier 39 in San Francisco leaves 6 injured, one critically, police say

Two shootings in San Francisco on Father’s Day left a total of six people wounded, according to police.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said at a news conference Sunday night that a “car-to-car” shooting involving a black SUV and a white sedan left two victims suffering gunshot injuries. Four others were struck by the vehicles.

Gunshots were reported across from Pier 39, a popular tourist located at Beach and Stockton Street, at around 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a police spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Two victims suffered gunshot wounds, including one with life-threatening injuries. Another three victims were injured from glass shards at the incident, and one other victim — a 10-year-old girl — was struck by one of the two vehicles involved in the shooting.

The spokesperson said officers at the scene rendered aid to the victims and called medics to the scene. The victims were then transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officers also learned there were possibly two vehicles involved in the shooting.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, Scott said.

A second shooting at Embarcadero and Howard Streets was reported a few minutes later. The shootings are believed to be connected, the spokesperson said.

The victims’ conditions are unclear at this time.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411. Tips can be submitted anonymously.