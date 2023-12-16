Carbon monoxide poisoning leaves three men dead, one critically injured at Kansas City home

Three men are dead, and another is in critical condition after a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning incident in Kansas City Saturday morning.

The victims were discovered at around 6:50 a.m. by the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department, who were responding to a report of carbon monoxide at a home in the 1000 block of Fuller Avenue, according to Fox 4, which cited fire officials.

Fire crews found three deceased Hispanic men aged between 20 and 40. A man in his 30s was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

CARBON MONOXIDE DEATHS ARE CLIMBING, PUTTING FAMILIES IN PERIL: ‘MY SON IS LUCKY TO BE ALIVE’

An indoor generator is suspected of causing carbon monoxide poisoning, Fox 4 reported, citing fire officials.

Carbon monoxide is harmful because it displaces oxygen in the blood and deprives the heart, brain and other vital organs of oxygen.

It is often referred to as the “silent killer,” because it is odorless and colorless and can go undetected without an effective alarm.

On Wednesday, one student died, and two more fell ill, after an apparent carbon monoxide leak at Washington State College.

Last month in Kansas City, two men and one teenage male died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to a gas-powered generator running inside a home to power electronics, Fox 4 reported.

Kansas City Fire Department spokesman Michael Hopkins last month warned of the dangers that gas generators pose.

“Never operate them in your home, not in the garage, basement, anywhere,” Hopkins told Fox 4.

“Make sure they’re outside, and they’re getting proper ventilation because even a small gas-powered engine’s putting off [carbon monoxide].”

“It’s a small amount, but it builds over time. So you may not notice it initially, but then you go several days with this very small leak that initially wouldn’t have been a big deal,” Hopkins said. “But over time, it builds up, builds up in your system, and it can be deadly.“