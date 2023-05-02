Cardinals’ Budda Baker reacts NFL draft pick’s dad slapping butt of son’s girlfriend: ‘I’m checkin him!!!’

Arizona Cardinals star Budda Baker was just as perplexed as the rest of the NFL world when the father of Green Bay Packers draft pick Lukas Van Ness appeared to slap his son’s girlfriend’s butt.

The moment on Thursday night went viral and the All-Pro safety weighed in.

“Ok ok ok… look, if my dad touched my lady a– on draft night or anytime, I’m checkin him!!! ESPECIALLY if he still with my mom. Maybe that’s just me though, I didn’t grow up wit my pops so maybe that it…” Baker tweeted Friday. “aye also! There’s nothing wrong with being a day 2 guy!! Just work!!”

Green Bay selected Van Ness with the No. 13 pick of the 2023 draft. The Iowa standout and his family celebrated his name being called. The cameras in the Van Ness home caught his father patting Lukas’ girlfriend, Frankie Kmet, on the backside. Kmet is the sister of Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet.

The Packers’ selection came after the team traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in one of the biggest trades of the offseason.

Ahead of the draft, Baker offered advice for the next crop of rookies. Baker was a second-round pick of the Cardinals in 2017.

“In honor of all these draft predictions… when I was coming out my true jr year, i received a letter from Nfl expressing to me that they think I should go back to school for another year. Which meant they thought I wouldn’t be drafted within the first 4 rounds,” he wrote last Monday.

“Biggest negatives was my size and durability…fast forward to the draft, the cardinals drafted me 2nd round 36th pick. Not only did I get drafted early, I also made special teams All Pro my rookie year and attended my 1st pro bowl. Fast forward 6 years…

“Continue to work hard no matter what anybody says. The highest of highs and lowest of lows.. just work. Hard work always pays off. Consistency pays off. It Becomes addicting. Never get comfortable. That’s when they catch up!! Brain food Monday!!”

Van Ness was a standout defensive lineman for the Hawkeyes the last two seasons.

In 2021, he played in all 13 games and had 33 total tackles — 8.5 for a loss — and seven sacks. He also had a pass defended. In 2022, Van Ness played in all 13 games and had 37 total tackles, including 10.5 for a loss, and six sacks. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022.