Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins makes ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is back making ridiculous catches on Sundays.

Playing in his second game of the season after serving a six-game PED suspension, Hopkins found himself in the slot in the Minnesota Vikings’ red zone with a chance to make the 14-3 game a bit closer with a touchdown.

Vikings safety Harrison Smith had the task of guarding Hopkins one-on-one, and while he had great coverage, Hopkins had better offense.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray trusted his top receiver and threw a ball where only Hopkins could make a play on it. As we’ve seen time and time again with him, any catch is possible.

Hopkins reached out his left arm and snagged the ball out of the air and brought it to his chest — six points for the Cardinals.

Hopkins looked up at the Vikings crowd and placed a finger over his mouth to silence them, and frankly, some jaws were probably dropped after this one.

Hopkins didn’t score in his first game back last week, a win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, but he still led the Cardinals in receiving yards with 103 on 10 catches.

His connection with Murray has been fantastic since Hopkins was traded to Arizona from the Houston Texans (1,407 yards in 2020), and that’s already been seen this season in their short time together on the gridiron.

This catch doesn’t top Murray’s Hail Mary to Hopkins last season to beat the Buffalo Bills, but it’s up there for one of the best receptions this season.

With Marquise “Hollywood” Brown out for at least four games with an injury, Hopkins needed to make an impact right away as Brown was Murray’s top target during the suspension. He’s certainly been doing that as the Cardinals try to get over .500.

The Cardinals are currently battling back against the Vikings, the leader of the NFC North at 5-1 coming into this contest, on the road.