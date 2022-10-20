Cardinals’ Deandre Hopkins posts hype video ahead Week 7 return following PEDs suspension

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins released a hype video Thursday morning ahead of his heavily anticipated return to the field, after missing the first six games of the season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.

Hopkins, 30, will make his season debut during Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

He has been teasing his return on social media for some time. On Thursday, he posted a video to mark what he dubbed the “Don’t call it a comeback, comeback tour.”

The Cardinals are hoping Hopkins’ return will solve some of their offensive woes and help snap an eight-game home losing streak, which is the franchise’s longest since 1958.

“We’ve still got things we’ve got to be better at,” quarterback Kyler Murray said, via ESPN. “We’ve still got things we need to fix. Obviously, having [Hopkins] back definitely helps, but we’ve still got to be better in all the areas that we’re not good in right now.”

Hopkins disagreed with the NFL’s suspension at the time after only a trace amount of Ostarine was found in his blood.

“I’ve never taken any of that kind of stuff,” the All-Pro wide receiver said at training camp, via Arizona Sports. “If you know about what it is, it can be in shampoo, it can be in a lot of different things. Obviously the NFL is very black and white, so of course, I wish the rule wasn’t so black and white. It is what it is.”

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro wide receiver. He is entering his third season with the Cardinals after Arizona acquired him in a blockbuster 2020 trade with the Houston Texans.

