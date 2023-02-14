Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as head coach

The Arizona Cardinals hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach Tuesday. Gannon’s deal spans the next five seasons.

The Cardinals ironed out a deal with Gannon, who reportedly remained in Glendale after his Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Gannon will replace Kliff Kingsbury.

Arizona waited weeks to interview Gannon, as he was focused on the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. They were able to interview him on Monday and even delayed his flight back to Philly so he could remain in-house for a second day to meet Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After those talks, the Cardinals seemed to have heard what they wanted.

Gannon’s defense with the Eagles was second in the NFL with 301.5 total yards allowed per game. They also let up 20.2 points, tied for seventh in the league, as well as leading in sacks for the season with 70.

THREE-TIME NFL PRO BOWLER CONRAD DOBLER DEAD AT 72

Unlike Kingsbury, though, Gannon does not come to Glendale with head coaching experience. But he has paid his dues in the NFL since 2007, working with six teams to get to this point.

Gannon also has scouting experience with the then-St. Louis Rams from 2009 to 2011, which should bode well for a Cardinals team that needs some rebuilding after posting a 4-13 record in 2022.

Once Nick Sirianni was named the Eagles’ head coach, he hired Gannon as defensive coordinator in 2021, poaching him from Indianapolis Colts where he was their defensive backs coach from 2018 to 2020. Gannon also worked with the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

With this expected hire, Sirianni is losing both his coordinators from his staff, as Shane Steichen took the Colts’ head coach vacancy.

COLTS HIRE SHANE STEICHEN AS HEAD COACH

The Cardinals had second interviews with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo last week, which came before they spoke to Gannon.

The next order of business will be Gannon putting together his staff before the Cardinals head into a crucial offseason. They own the third overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Gannon will be working alongside Monti Ossenfort, who replaced Steve Keim as general manager. Keim stepped down due to health reasons after the season.