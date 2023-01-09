Cardinals’ JJ Watt emotional during standing ovation in final game

The fans gracing the seats at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco gave Arizona Cardinals veteran defensive end J.J. Watt a standing ovation as he walked off the field for the final time in his NFL career.

Watt was clearly emotional as he strolled off the field with his helmet off, drinking in the moment of loud roars from the crowd before embracing with coaches and teammates.

Watt was also seen sending a kiss to his wife, Kealia, and his family in a box at the stadium. Even 49ers tight end George Kittle was jumping up and down as the stadium cheered for Watt.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year would tell you he’d like to go out with a win, but that ovation is only fitting for the 33-year-old. His impact on the field – five Pro Bowls, five-time All-Pro, Hall of Fame All-2010s Team and more – as well as off it, winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2017, is why many believe Watt can be a first-ballot inductee in Canton.

Watt surprised even the Cardinals when he posted on social media that he was retiring. It was his newborn son, Koa’s, first NFL game, but it was also his last watching his dad on the field.

“Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt wrote in his caption. “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Watt sent a tweet after the game as well.

“Sometime in the coming days I’ll find the right words,” he wrote. “But for right now, all I can say is thank you. You’ve changed my life forever and I am perpetually grateful.”

The Cardinals were blown out 38-13, but Watt added to his career stats with two sacks and five total tackles before exiting to finish his year with 12.5 sacks. He also had three tackles for loss in the game.

Those two sacks give Watt 114.5 sacks for his career, per Pro Football Reference, over 151 games.

Watt’s brothers, T.J. and Derek who both play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, were seen wearing his Cardinals jersey before putting on their black and gold.

“Man oh man, I wasn’t ready for this this morning,” he said. “Genuinely could not ask for two better brothers. This means the world to me.”

Watt will go down in history as one of the best defensive players to ever strap on pads, and though his energy and aggressive nature between the lines has provided entertainment and inspiration for generations to come, his final moment on the field showed his gratitude and appreciation for everyone he’s impacted along the way.