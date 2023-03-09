Cardinals’ Kyler Murray must ‘grow up a little bit,’ ex-teammate says

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had a frustrating season after he agreed to a five-year extension worth a reported $160 million guaranteed in the offseason.

After losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions in the 2021 wild-card round, much was expected of Murray and the Cardinals in 2022.

But Arizona started the year 4-8 before Murray tore his ACL in a Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots, with the Cardinals ending the season at 4-13.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired, and the Cardinals brought in a new head coach and general manager to get the most out of their franchise quarterback.

Free agent offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum, who spent the last three seasons in Arizona, joined Arizona Sports 98.7 this week and said Murray still has some work to do in order to be a “leader of men.”

“Grow up,” Beachum said when asked what Murray must do to be great.

“Be a man and grow up. It’s not complicated. You have to be a leader of men. Period.”

Beachum said that while Murray is still “maturing” and possesses all the tools to be great, the process of becoming a great leader is not complete.

“I didn’t say he lacks the leadership. I just think he needs to grow up a little bit,” Beachum continued. “And I think, if he has the ability and the willingness to grow up, he’s going to be just fine. They paid him for a reason. They paid him because of his talent, and he has the ability to lead.

“It’s just when you’re in that position, we need you to lead more. You’re the face of the franchise. You gotta lead more. You gotta lead in every single capacity of leadership. And that’s what they look for out of a franchise quarterback.”

Murray’s contract was a major topic of conversation in the offseason as it was discovered that it contained an “independent study” clause, which reportedly required him to study game film at least four hours per game week. The stipulation was later removed after fierce backlash.

It will now be up to first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon to get the most out of Murray.

“Kyler’s his own individual. He’s his own person,” Beachum said. “He beats to his own drum. Which has made him what he is today. But at the end of the day, you have to be able to lead an entire organization. You have to lead a team.

“And there’s a lot of weight on his shoulders. He’s young. But that comes with the territory. And that comes with being a franchise quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals. You’re tasked with being that leader.”