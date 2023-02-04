Cardinals’ Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown pleads guilty to criminal speeding after reportedly driving 126 mph

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown pled guilty to a criminal speeding charge in an Arizona court Wednesday for driving 126 in a 65-mph zone.

The Arizona Cardinals receiver was arrested in August in north Phoenix and later released.

Brown faces up to 30 days in jail and/or a year of probation. He must pay a $500 fine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

TMZ Sports notes Brown’s initial plan was to plea not guilty, but he had second thoughts.

Arizona laws say anything over 20 mph above a posted speed limit is criminal speeding. It is a misdemeanor.

The 25-year-old had 67 catches for 709 yards and three touchdowns for Arizona this year.

NFL REPORTS 18% INCREASE IN CONCUSSIONS DURING 2022 SEASON

The Cardinals finished 4-13 in a disappointing season after making the playoffs in 2021. They fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury the day after the regular season ended.

Brown was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in a draft-day trade that sent the Cardinals’ first-round pick (23rd overall pick) to Baltimore in exchange for Brown and the 100th overall pick.

Arizona picked up his fifth-year option last April, so he will be a free agent after the 2023 season.