Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty says he will no longer answer questions about declining fastball velocity

Jack Flaherty is far from his 2019 form when he finished in fourth place in the NL Cy Young Award voting in his second full season.

The St. Louis Cardinals righty’s decline seems to stem from a drop in his fastball velocity the last few seasons. His average fastball in 2019 was 94.3 mph. In his start Tuesday night, his maximum fastball velocity was 94.8, and he averaged 91.9.

He owns a 6.18 ERA this season, and he doesn’t exactly want to be reminded of his struggles or his fastball’s dip in velocity.

After he allowed three earned runs in five frames Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, he let the media know he was no longer talking about why his fastball isn’t what it used to be.

“The next time somebody wants to mention the velocity on my fastball, just, I’m not going to answer that question,” he said after St. Louis’ 6-4 win. “Like, I’m gonna play with the velocity of my fastball based on what the game calls for. I can get outs if I need to at 95 [mph]. I’m going to play with it. I’ve always played with it. I’ve thrown frickin’ fastballs at 87 before in games when I’ve been at my best. …

“Y’all want to make a big deal out of it, and I’m tired of it.”

Flaherty added that anyone who asks about why his velocity is down doesn’t “understand pitching.”

The Belleville News noted that manager Oliver Marmol noticed Flaherty’s dip during the game, but the pitcher said he felt fine.

Flaherty’s earned run average this season is heavily inflated after he allowed 10 earned runs in 2⅓ innings May 4 against the Los Angeles Angels. He’s allowed 14 earned runs combined in his other four starts.

Since posting a 2.75 ERA in 2019, he’s pitched to a 4.36 while making just 23 starts in 2021 and 2022 combined. His 27 walks this season are the most in the National League.

Hitters are batting .365 against Flaherty’s fastball this year. That number was down to .194 in 2019, .238 in 2020 and .193 in 2021 before shooting up to .313 in 2022. Analytics suggest he’s been a tad unlucky though. The expected batting average against the pitch this year is only .269, according to Baseball Savant.

In any case, Flaherty’s struggles are clear, and the 27-year-old doesn’t want to hear about it.