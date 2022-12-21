Cardinals quarterback woes continue ahead of Christmas Day matchup

It’s been a season of disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals after they agreed to a five-year contract extension with quarterback Kyler Murray in the offseason.

With $160 million in guarantees for Murray, the Cardinals hoped to be legitimate playoff contenders in Kliff Kingsbury’s fourth season as head coach in Phoenix.

It hasn’t gone as planned, and now Arizona will be starting its third quarterback of the season.

Backup QB Colt McCoy was ruled out Wednesday for Arizona’s Christmas Day matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a concussion suffered against the Denver Broncos in Week 15.

McCoy was starting for Murray who suffered a torn ACL in a Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots.

“Still in the [concussion] protocol but feeling a lot better,” Kingsbury said of McCoy Wednesday. “He’ll be out this week, but he definitely felt a lot better today. Which was encouraging.”

In steps sixth-round draft pick Trace McSorley, who will get the first start of his NFL career.

McSorley filled in for McCoy against the Broncos, throwing for 95 yards and two interceptions in a 24-15 loss.

Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft, McSorley has appeared in seven games in three years, throwing for 256 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

He’ll be facing another sixth-round draft pick as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers look to snap a two-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay is 6-8 on the season and coming off a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.