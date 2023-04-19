Cardinals’ Willson Contreras flips bat on walk after heated exchange with Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner can’t be pleased after allowing seven earned runs in just three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday afternoon.

He definitely was not happy with Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras in the bottom of the third inning.

After a big swing and a miss by Contreras on an 88-mph four-seam fastball, Contreras let out an audible sound on a pitch he wished he had back.

Bumgarner did not seem to appreciate the reaction by Contreras, and the two players exchanged words. Cameras appeared to catch the left-handed pitcher mouthing profanities toward the Cardinals catcher.

Contreras ended up working a leadoff walk, sending his bat flying into the air with a bat flip before making his way to first base.

It was the beginning of a brutal inning for Bumgarner, who gave up four runs in the third, capped by a three-run home run by Cardinals’ shortstop Tommy Edman.

“So nice to end the homestand on that note, and hopefully we can keep that momentum going,” Edman said.

Bumgarner did not return to the mound for the fourth inning, and the Cardinals went on to win, 14-5.

The left-hander now has an ERA of 10.26 through four starts, falling to 0-3 on the year.

In Bumgarner’s last start against the Miami Marlins, the lefty allowed five earned runs on nine hits in five innings, adding to his rough start to the season.

“The empathetic side of me hurts for him,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday. “I want every pitcher to do well, and I know how hard he’s working. He’s just grinding. And the other side of me is extremely frustrated. I want to see everybody do well and help us win baseball games and, unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

The Cardinals avoided being swept with the win Wednesday, improving to 8-11 on the year.

