Cardinals’ World Series hero David Freese declines invitation to team’s Hall of Fame

David Freese, the hero of the 2011 World Series for the St. Louis Cardinals, stunningly declined the invitation to be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame.

Fans chose Freese in the online voting for this year’s class. On Saturday, the Cardinals said Freese recently informed the team he wanted to withdraw his candidacy.

“This is something that I have given an extreme amount of thought to, humbly, even before the voting process began. I am aware of the impact I had helping the team bring great memories to the city I grew up in, including the 11th championship, but this honor means more to me,” Freese said in a statement.

Freese was the MVP of the 2011 World Series and National League Championship Series. He had three home runs in the NLCS victory over the Milwaukee Brewers and then had seven RBI in the World Series against the Texas Rangers. He hit the walk-off home run in Game 6 to extend the series and was 1-for-2 with two RBI in the deciding Game 7.

“I look at who I was during my tenure, and that weighs heavily on me. The Cardinals and the entire city have always had my back in every way. I’m forever grateful to be part of such an amazing organization and fan base then, now and in the future,” he said.

“I’m especially sorry to the fans that took the time to cast their votes. Cardinal Nation is basically the reason why I’ve unfortunately waited so long for this decision and made it more of a headache for so many people. I feel strongly about my decision and understand how people might feel about this. I get it. I’ll wear it. Thank you for always being there for me, and I am excited to be around the Cardinals as we move forward.”

He spent five years in St. Louis. He hit .286 with a .783 OPS and 44 home runs. He was an All-Star for the only time in his career in 2012. He would leave the team after the 2013 season.

“Although we are disappointed that David has declined to be inducted into our Hall of Fame, we respect his decision and look forward to celebrating his great Cardinals career in other ways going forward,” Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III said in a statement. “He is always welcome at Busch Stadium.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.