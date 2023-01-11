Carlos Correa ‘right at home’ with Twins after deals with Giants, Mets fall through

After multiple twists and turns, Carlos Correa is returning to the Minnesota Twins.

On Wednesday, Correa passed his physical and signed a reported six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins.

The contract ends a saga that spanned nearly a month, with Correa reportedly agreeing to terms with the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets before finally returning to Minnesota.

METS BREAK SILENCE ON CARLOS CORREA DEBACLE AS SHORTSTOP’S DEAL WITH TWINS BECOMES OFFICIAL

Both the Giants and Mets had issues with Correa’s physical, which focused on his 2014 surgically repaired leg.

“One thing I learned throughout the whole process was that doctors have a difference of opinions,” Correa said Wednesday when asked about not being able to come to deals with the Giants and the Mets. “I had a lot of doctors tell me I was fine. I had some doctors that said it wasn’t so fine.

“It was shocking to me because, since I had this surgery, I’ve never missed a game. I never got treatment on my ankle. My ankle has never hurt. So, when the news came, it was a little shocking.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, said the Twins had the benefit of team doctors spending a year around the two-time All-Star.

“We’re not here to fault exterior physicians and their opinions,” Boras said. “But I will say that medicine, particularly in sport, orthopedic functionality and clinical exam on a day-to-day basis is far more important than an MRI.”

Correa spent the 2022 season in Minnesota after seven years with the Houston Astros.

He hit .291 in 136 games, driving in 64 runs with 22 home runs as the Twins missed the playoffs.

“It was a lot of challenges thrown at us throughout the whole process, but at the end of the day, he got me to a place where I’m happy,” Correa said of Boras. “Where I feel right at home. Where I feel like I’m going to have a chance to win every single year. Where we have a really good core of players.

“I’m happy to be here in Minnesota,” he added. “I’m happy to be a Twin. We started something special last year. And there’s more work to be done. At the end of the day, [I] want to bring a championship back to this city. And that’s what we’re going to work for from now on.”