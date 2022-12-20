Carlos Correa’s megadeal with Giants hits snag after physical: report

Last week, Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants reportedly agreed on a 13-year deal worth $350 million.

The shortstop was scheduled to be introduced as a member of the Giants on Tuesday morning, but a medical concern arose during Correa’s physical, putting the deal on hold for the moment.

Correa’s deal is the second-largest for any free agent in the history of baseball, only behind Aaron Judge‘s $360 million that was also signed this offseason, and the fourth-largest total value ever.

Two separate people told the AP that Tuesday’s scheduled press conference was put on hold due to the physical — one said the team was awaiting results, the other said a medical issue was flagged.

Correa has been placed on the injured list seven times in his eight-year career and has not played at least 140 games just twice in his career (2016, 2021). The 28-year-old played in 136 last season.

Correa is a .279 hitter for his career with an .836 OPS and a Gold Glove Award last year (he also won the Platinum Glove in the AL). In the postseason, he has hit .272 with an .849 OPS, blasting 18 homers and driving in 59 runs in 79 postseason games. In 2022, Correa held a .291 batting average to go along with an on-base percentage of .366. He also slugged 22 home runs and drove in 64 runs.

This will be the third team in as many years for the shortstop, after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins and the previous seven seasons with the Houston Astros.

Fox News’ John Salvatore and the Associated Press contributed to this report.