Caroline County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Two for Assaulting Each Other

Two people are in custody after deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff’s office responded to a domestic incident in Preston yesterday evening. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell Downes and Michael Downes assaulted each other during an altercation that occurred on Marsh Creek Road Lot # 30. They both sustained multiple injuries as a result. Both Mitchell and Michael were arrested and seen by the Caroline County District Court Commissioner on 1st and 2nd Degree Assault charges. They were held without bond and transported to Caroline County Detention Center pending bail review.