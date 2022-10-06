Carson Wentz says ‘no panic’ despite Washington’s slow start: ‘No sense of chaos around here’

Carson Wentz is playing under a microscope this season. But, even with the Washington Commanders off to a 1-3 start, the veteran quarterback is adamant “there’s no sense of panic” in the locker room.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Wentz was critical of his own performance in Washington’s 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

He pointed to a lack of “consistency” as one of the team’s biggest faults but seemed hopeful of turning things around.

“There’s plays out there that I could have made and definitely missed. Some different things I could do to help this team and keep drives going and all these things,” Wentz said Wednesday.

“Just trying to keep getting better, keep being more consistent, find ways to stay on the field and convert some third downs and different things like that. It wasn’t my best, but that’s the beauty of this league. You turn the page, and you’re on to the next.”

The Commanders have lost three straight games after a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to open the season. Wentz threw for over 300 yards in each of his first two games but managed just 211 yards in Week 3 and 170 yards Sunday.

Wentz said there’s an urgency to fix things, but the locker room is remaining calm.

“We’ve got to find a way to win. Patience only lasts so long. You’ve got to find ways to convert, stay on the field, score touchdowns, score points, win some ballgames. But there’s no sense of panic. There’s no sense of chaos around here,” he said.

“We’re going into Week 5. We know kind of how we’ve played, and it wasn’t up to our standards. But, at the same time, I know everybody in that locker room has a ton of confidence. We’ve seen spurts of what we’re capable of. For us, it’s just, ‘Can we be consistent and do it?’ We know the sense of urgency that there is, but there’s no panic by any means.”

The Commanders will get a much-needed boost in rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who returned this week, six weeks after he was shot twice in the right leg in an attempted robbery in Washington.

“It’s a good team,” Wentz said of the Titans. “We feel like we’ve gone up against some really good fronts lately. So I’m confident that the guys will be ready for that … For us, it’s just about execution. Playing faster than they are and being able to be efficient. I’m looking forward to the matchup.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.