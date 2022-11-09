Casey Anthony mystery: Where are they now?

Casey Anthony returned to the spotlight earlier this week when Peacock released a teaser for an upcoming docuseries about the Florida woman.

Over a decade ago, Anthony was accused of killing her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, in Florida in 2008. She sat for an on-camera interview for the first time since a jury in 2011 found her not guilty of murder for her daughter’s unsolved death.

CASEY ANTHONY WANTS TO ‘TELL HER TRUTH’ IN A DOCUMENTARY, PAL SAYS: ‘SHE FEELS LIKE IT’S TIME’

The three-part docuseries, “Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies,” is expected to air on Peacock on Nov. 29, according to a teaser released Tuesday.

Caylee’s grandmother reported her missing on July 15, 2008, weeks after she was said to have been last seen on June 16. Anthony said her daughter was with a babysitter when they disappeared.

Anthony was initially arrested for child neglect, but was later charged with more serious counts, including first-degree murder, after Caylee’s remains were discovered on Dec. 11.

After months of speculation and commentary surrounding the case, and a trial that lasted over a month, a jury deliberated for 11 hours before finding Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse. She was convicted of lying to law enforcement.

Anthony’s defense attorney, Jose Baez, argued that Caylee accidentally drowned and her death was then covered up. Prosecutors argued that Anthony suffocated the girl using chloroform and then covered the toddler’s mouth with duct tape.

Caylee’s disappearance and death, and the criminal investigation and trial that followed, gripped the nation for years and captured headlines for days at a time.

Nearly 14 years later, the devastating mystery of what happened to Caylee remains engrained in the minds of many.

Anthony, now 36, was shown with long, brown hair, blush pink lipstick and sharp eyebrows in the clip for the upcoming docuseries. The 38-second video shows Anthony fixing her hair, looking into the camera and pursing her lips as the interview begins.

CASEY ANTHONY OPENS FLORIDA INVESTIGATION BUSINESS

“In 2011, Casey Anthony was accused of murdering her daughter,” a message states in front of a black backdrop. “She was found not guilty.”

The screen then returns to show Anthony’s straight face.

“Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?” someone can be heard asking in the background. The screen goes black.

The upcoming series is not the first time Anthony has spoken to the media about her life and her case, but it is one of the first times she appeared on camera since the trial wrapped.

Anthony admitted to The Associated Press in 2017 that she did lie about Caylee being with a sitter, about speaking with Caylee over the phone one day before the girl disappeared, about working for Universal Studios and about telling people that her daughter was missing.

During an extensive interview with the AP in 2017, she said she was working in West Palm Beach with her trial defense team’s head private investigator, Patrick McKenna, and was involved in investigations and conducted Internet searches for McKenna’s firm.

She told the AP she passed the time with hobbies that included photography and reading.

In 2020, Florida Division of Corporations records showed Anthony had submitted paperwork to open her own private investigation business, Case Research & Consulting Services, at the beginning of January 2021, according to the AP.

JUDGE IN CASEY ANTHONY TRIAL SAYS SHE MAY HAVE KILLED DAUGHTER BY ACCIDENT

She said she would occasionally go to bars with friends, but would leave when she was recognized, which happened often, the outlet reported.

“I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me,” she told the news site. “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

George and Cindy Anthony were engrained in Casey Anthony’s trial in more ways than one. Cindy Anthony notified police in July 2008 that she had not seen her granddaughter in a month and gave emotional testimony during her daughter’s trial.

“Caylee’s missing,” she could be heard telling a 911 dispatcher in audio that was played during trial, according to Reuters. “It smells like there’s been a dead body in the damn car.”

Defense attorneys accused George Anthony, who also testified at trial, of molesting Casey when she was younger. George denied ever doing so.

After the trial, George Anthony told Phil “Dr. Phil” McGraw in 2011 that his daughter would not be welcome in his home while he was there.

McGraw described how he felt George handled “the facts and reality in a very forthcoming way,” while Cindy was “in a huge state of denial.”

In 2018, George and Cindy were featured in an A&E TV special, “Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak.”

CASEY ANTHONY ACQUITTAL: JUROR SPEAKS OUT 10 YEARS AFTER TRIAL, SAYS CASE ‘HAUNTS ME TO THIS DAY’

Just this year, Cindy Anthony spoke with Investigation Discovery’s “Crime Scene Confidential” about her daughter’s lawyers’ claims that Caylee drowned.

“Why the heck didn’t she tell us? Why didn’t she call somebody?” she said during the interview, according to People. “None of this would’ve happened. And it’s like, oh my gosh, she put us through hell. I know if I had found Caylee drowned in the pool, I would’ve been devastated and blamed myself for the rest of my life.”