Cash App’s Bob Lee on San Francisco street begging for help moments after fatal stabbing: report

Cash App founder Bob Lee stumbled down a sidewalk early Tuesday morning, clutching at a wound on his side before a driver ignored his apparent pleas for help and left him for dead on a San Francisco sidewalk, according to a local report.

Lee, 43, was stabbed around 2:30 a.m. in Rincon Hill, just outside the financial district, in a residential area near Google’s headquarters with a few restaurants and bars.

The revelation comes as San Francisco Mayor London Breed officially confirmed widespread reports of Lee’s death.

“The homicide of Bob Lee is a horrible tragedy and my sympathies go out to his family and friends,” Breed said. “The police are actively investigating what happened and will share details as soon as they can.”

Around 2:30 a.m., Lee was seen on surveillance video stumbling down the sidewalk away from the Bay Bridge, holding his side before collapsing, according to the San Francisco Standard, which reportedly reviewed the footage but did not publish it.

He had a phone in his other hand and appeared to show a passing driver his injury before collapsing. The vehicle drove away without visibly offering help, according to the paper.

Lee got up and made it to a nearby residential tower before he collapsed again.

Police said they found a man with stab wounds outside at 2:35 a.m., rendered aid and rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Images obtained by Fox News Digital show an apparent trail of blood down the sidewalk nearby.

Breed, who early in her tenure made a call to “defund the police” and later backtracked, said that the city is increasing its focus on public safety and pointed to the approval of a supplemental budget she said would fund police staffing, patrols and investigations.

“I’m confident that when the police make an arrest in cases like this, our district attorney will do what’s necessary to hold any individuals accountable for their actions,” she said.

City crime statistics show that most major crimes have fallen thus far in 2023 compared to the same period last year. But violent crimes as a whole have risen slightly, driven by an 18% increase in robberies and 33% rise in homicides.

Felony assaults remain flat as misdemeanor assaults climbed by 13%, according to the statistics.

Last year, voters ousted progressive prosecutor Chesa Boudin in a recall election.

Anyone with information on Lee’s death is asked to call San Francisco’s tip line at 1-415-575-4444.