Catholic church claims to have seen ‘really, really cool’ miracle

A Roman Catholic priest claims his church in Connecticut was the scene of a miracle that saw Eucharistic hosts multiply last month.

The Rev. Joseph Crowley was concluding Mass at St. Thomas Church in Thomaston on March 5 when he announced that the Eucharistic minister saw the hosts inexplicably multiply while he was distributing them to the congregation, according to local Fox 61.

“What happened is our Lord multiplied Himself,” Crowley said, according to the outlet.

According to Catholic News Agency, Crowley became emotional when he told parishioners about the alleged miraculous multiplication of the host, which Catholics believe becomes the body of Jesus Christ.

“One of our Eucharistic ministers was running out of hosts and suddenly there were more hosts in the ciborium,” he said. “God just duplicated himself in the ciborium.”

“It’s really, really cool when God does these things, and it’s really, really cool when we realize what he’s done, and it just happened today,” the priest continued. “Very powerful, very awesome, very real, very shocking. But also, it happens, and today it happened.”

“They were running out of hosts and all of a sudden more hosts were there. So today not only did we have the miracle of the Eucharist, we also had a bigger miracle. It’s pretty cool,” the priest also said.

Shana Pia, a parishioner at the church, described the reported miracle to Fox 61 as “so beautiful.”

“God has been working so many miracles in our lives lately,” Pia said.

The Archdiocese of Hartford is reportedly investigating the reported miracle, which Fox 61 noted is a process that could last as long as two weeks and require forensic analysis. Depending on the investigation’s findings, the Vatican may have to be notified.

There have been four approved Eucharistic miracles in the 21st century, according to the Magis Center. Incidents included three consecrated hosts that appeared to bleed and a fourth that reportedly took on the face of Jesus.