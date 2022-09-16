Caught on video: Shark jumps into boat off Maine coast

A large Mako shark shocked the crew of a fishing boat after it leaped onboard off the coast of Maine. The Mako shark was attempting to escape the fishing line when it landed on the boat.

Crew and guests were on a shark fishing expedition with Sea Ventures Charters, when the 7-foot Mako shark was seen twisting acrobatically before landing onto the deck of the boat. The video shows the shark nearly landing on a person on the boat in the now viral video.

“A once-in-a-lifetime experience!” Sea Ventures Charters wrote in a Facebook post. “Thankfully, no one on board was injured!”

No one was injured, including the shark which was tagged, measured and released.