Causalities, kidnapped and more numbers since Hamas’ attack on Israel

Since the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists Saturday, hundreds of civilians, including babies, the elderly, and soldiers have been killed, wounded or captured. Israel retaliated against Hamas by firing missiles into Gaza.

A terror attack by Hamas at a music festival in Israel claimed the lives of at least 260 concert-goers with many others kidnapped and injured. Those abducted — including American citizens — are still being held hostage in Gaza.

According to local Israeli outlet i24News, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers discovered a brutal scene of 40 dead babies, some decapitated at Kfar Aza, one of the communities Hamas terrorists invaded early Saturday morning.

“We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas,” President Biden said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Below are the most recent numbers related to the war. Fox News Digital will continue to inform on fatalities, hostages, death toll and more as they are reported and confirmed by officials.

ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS AFTER SURPRISE ATTACKS, AROUND 1,00 ISRAELIS DEAD