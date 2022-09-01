Cavaliers acquire Donovan Mitchell in shocking trade: report

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly landed Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a surprising blockbuster trade.

The Cavaliers will send three unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029, and two pick swaps in 2026 and 2028 as part of the deal for Mitchell, according to ESPN. Former first-round picks Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen, as well as the Cavaliers’ 2022 first-rounder Ochai Agbaji, are included in the deal as well.

Cavaliers GM Koby Altman reportedly circled back with Utah GM Justin Zanik on Tuesday. A new deal was put together after trying to work something out in the previous weeks.

This comes after the New York Knicks, who were rumored to be the only trade partner still active in talks with Utah, set a Monday deadline to either agree on a Mitchell deal or extend former third overall pick, R.J. Barrett.

Trade talks reportedly “tightened” this past weekend between the Knicks and Jazz, but there was still a considerable amount of common ground to be found. Those discussions went up to Monday night, at which point Knicks president Leon Rose told Barrett’s agent, Bill Duffy, that the extension – worth up to $120 million, according to reports – would be agreed to.

Though both sides didn’t rule out talks re-engaging, Barrett’s extension made the details of the deal more complicated.

Sexton agreed to a sign-and-trade to make this deal go through, reportedly agreeing to a pact worth $72 million over the next four years, which, The Athletic adds, is fully guaranteed.

He tore his meniscus last season, forcing him to miss all but 11 games. Sexton averaged 24.3 points per game the year before, with 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 47.5% from the field.

Mitchell will join a Cleveland team led by Darius Garland at point guard. In his third season, Garland notched his first All-Star bid, averaging 21.7 points, 8.6 assists, and 3.3 rebounds. It solidified his position as the team’s star, and with Mitchell in place, the potential of a two-headed offensive monster appears on the depth chart.

The Cavaliers also sport an All-Star rim protector in Jarrett Allen, and power forward Evan Mobley, the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has All-Star potential as well.

This is the second trade of an All-Star that the Jazz has pulled off. Center Rudy Gobert was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and counting the draft picks landed in that deal, the Jazz have 13 unprotected or lightly protected picks through 2029, as ESPN points out.

Mitchell seemingly confirmed the trade on Twitter.

An All-Star for the past three seasons, Mitchell has been disgruntled with the Jazz’s direction in the past, which is why he’s been connected to trade rumors prior to this offseason. In his five-year career, Mitchell has averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1% in 345 games.