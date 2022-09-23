Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell opens Browns game as ‘Dawg Pound Captain,’ smashes Steelers guitar pregame

Donovan Mitchell is officially a Clevelander.

The newest Cleveland Cavaliers guard was recognized as the “Dawg Pound Captain” at the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, and he got the crowd hyped right before kickoff.

Mitchell, donning a Browns jersey with his No. 45, took a Steelers-designed guitar and banged it on the Browns amplifier.

The guitar and amplifier pay homage to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is located adjacent to FirstEnergy Stadium.

Mitchell was recently traded to the Cavaliers from the Utah Jazz after months of ongoing trade talks.

Mitchell admitted that he thought he was going to wind up back in his hometown and play for the New York Knicks, but the Cavs sent Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and three first round picks to Utah, along with two pick swaps.

Browns legendary offensive lineman Joe Thomas had the honor of being the first-ever Dawg Pound Captain before the Browns’ Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. Thomas gave good mojo for the first 58 minutes of that game, but the Browns blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes to lose, 31-30.

The AFC North rivals enter Thursday night both at 1-1.