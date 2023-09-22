Celebrity jeweler targeted in high-tech heist; thieves caught on camera

Thieves who may be part of an organized crime ring targeted a celebrity jeweler in Florida Saturday, using a jammer to disable the store’s alarm system and make off with nearly $500,000 in valuables, according to police and the owner.

“They cut a hole in the roof and attached the ladder to an AC unit with a rope and climbed down from the roof,” Chris Petrillo of Mint Jewelers by Boodaddy Diamonds told Fox News Digital. “They walked along the beams inside the attic and put this big jammer in there, and it stopped the signal of the alarm system.”

A detective told Petrillo the crew is likely part of a sophisticated crime ring that’s hit at least six stores in the last week in South Florida.

Petrillo, who has sold pricey baubles to Billie Eilish, Flo Rida, T-Pain and Pete Davidson, said the burglars missed a key detail when they cased his Hollywood shop.

GEORGIA HOMEOWNER HOLDS BURGLARY SUSPECT AT GUNPOINT UNTIL LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVES

They didn’t notice a Ring camera placed discreetly in a corner, which captured a clean shot of one suspect’s face.

“You can see the guy was very surprised,” Petrillo said of the footage showing the suspect wearing a mask over his mouth, spotting the small camera and pointing to it. “His friend had his flashlight in his mouth, and when he turned his face toward his friend, he flashed him in the face. And that’s how we were able to get a good picture of him.”

ARMED TEXAS HOMEOWNER THWARTS SUSPECTED BURGLAR, LEAVES HIM WOUNDED IN BATHROOM

The suspects have not been apprehended, but the clean shot of part of one suspect’s face could help detectives crack the case.

In the footage, the men, wearing dark clothes and clutching flashlights, creep through the store methodically sweeping jewelry from glass cabinets and drawers into a backpack. Their haul included more than precious stones.

FLORIDA WOMEN DRUNKENLY TOSSED BABY IN AIR ‘LIKE A TOY’ AT BAR, CHARGED WITH CHILD ABUSE, POLICE SAY

They allegedly swiped a rare orange Chanel purse valued at $5,000 and a bottle of Louis XIII liquor worth $4,300, Petrillo said.

The owner said he was surprised the three burglars, who were in and out in less than four minutes, were able to bypass his top-of-the-line security system with a jammer.

The device, he said, looks like a bomb with 15 antennas sticking out. “It was plugged into my alarm system, and then they cut all the wires,” he said. “I had no clue they could do that. My system is UL-rated with a UL certificate.”

Petrillo was fast asleep when he received an alert about 5 a.m. from ADT Security Services saying his system had lost signal.

Five hours later, he checked his Ring camera and saw the men looting his store.

The loss was substantial.

“I’m still listing everything, but it’s close to about half a million dollars,” he told Fox News Digital.

A public information officer with the Hollywood Police Department said an investigation is ongoing.