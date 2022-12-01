Celtics, Al Horford agree to two-year contract extension

Al Horford has agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics, his agent Jason Glushon of Glushon Sports Management told ESPN.

The new deal kicks in for the 2023-2024 NBA season and runs through Horford’s 39th birthday. The former No. 3 overall pick in the draft is currently in the final season of a four-year contract he initially signed with the 76ers.

Horford will earn $26.5 million this year, according to ESPN.

Horford opted to leave Boston in the summer of 2019 for a more lucrative offer from the 76ers. He returned to the Celtics in 2021.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed somewhat of a career revival in his second stint with the Celtics. He played an important role during the team’s run to the NBA Finals.

The veteran center has remained a productive player in the latter stage of his career. Horford a second-team All-Defensive team selection in 2018.

Horford appeared in 141 postseason games without winning a conference championship. That streak ended last season when the Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds this season. Starting center Robert Williams III has missed time this year due to an injury.

After he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, Horford was traded to Oklahoma City in 2020. The Celtics went on to reacquire him in 2021.

Horford spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks before leaving in free agency for Boston in 2016.

The Celtics now have 11 players under contract for the 2023-2024 season. Grant Williams is set to be a restricted free agent in July after he and Boston failed to agree on the terms of a contract extension.