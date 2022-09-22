Celtics’ Ime Udoka could face ‘significant suspension’ for violating team guidelines: report

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could be facing a “significant suspension” for violating organizational guidelines.

It’s unspecified what violation occurred, but ESPN reports the “possible disciplinary action” is being discussed by the Celtics.

ESPN also noted that Udoka isn’t in jeopardy of losing his job, but a suspension is looming and could be announced as early as Thursday.

In his first season with the Celtics last year, Udoka led Boston to the Eastern Conference final, where his team defeated the Miami Heat to take a trip to the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors would eventually win.

The Celtics went into the playoffs as the number two seed in the Eastern Conference, going 51-31.

Udoka became the fifth coach in the last 25 years to make the Finals in his first year as head coach.