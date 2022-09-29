Celtics’ Ime Udoka scandal much worse behind the scenes, NBA champ says

All the public knows about Ime Udoka is that he had a consensual relationship with a Boston Celtics female staffer, leading to his year-long suspension.

A one-time NBA champion says that what we know is just the tip of the iceberg.

Matt Barnes first defended Udoka, who has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010, when the news of his suspension initially broke. But Barnes says he learned that the situation was “100 times uglier than any of us thought.”

“Some things happened that I can’t condone, I can’t back. It’s not my place to tell you what happened. If it ends up coming out it ends up coming out,” he said in an Instagram post last week.

Barnes appeared on Vlad TV Wednesday and doubled down on his sentiments. He even suggested Udoka’s career could be in jeopardy if the whole story comes out.

“It’s not about what he did, it’s about who he did it with that is really going to kind of flip the game upside down when it comes to this instance,” Barnes said. “This is not something that’s only the NBA. This happens in the workplace all around. But, like I said, it’s not so much the act.

“If everything gets out, it could be extra hot in the kitchen for him.”

Udoka had an affair with a staffer who arranged travel logistics with the team while also making “unwanted comments” toward a woman he had an affair with, according to multiple reports.

Udoka led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first season as their head coach. His suspension was announced Sept. 23.