Celtics’ Jayson Tatum praises Boston fans despite criticism toward them

The Boston Celtics are off to a hot start this season, sitting on top of the Eastern Conference more than halfway through the NBA season.

Jayson Tatum has the Celtics at 20-1 at TD Garden, with their only loss coming against the Denver Nuggets earlier this week.

Boston fans have been criticized by several NBA players over the last few seasons. Jaylen Brown said there was a part of the fan base that was “extremely toxic.” Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said many insults were hurled his way during a playoff game in 2022. LeBron James even said that Boston fans were “racist as f—.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Tatum looked at the positives and wished the team did not drop that one game to the Nuggets.

“I’ve been very fortunate, seven years now, to be in Boston and they truly do have the best fans in the league,” he said. “They support us night in and night out. Just want to repay them with good basketball. They give us so much and energy at every game. You don’t want to let them down in that sense.

“I’m sick that we lost that last game. I was trying to damn near go undefeated at home. But 20-1 is not a bad start. It’s been fun to see.”

Tatum told Fox News Digital that this team was one of the “most talented” he has been on.

“Obviously, we have some new additions to our team with KP and Jrue Holiday. Those guys have been terrific all season and just add a different dynamic to our team,” Tatum said. “It’s not that the other teams haven’t been talented, but I think this is probably the most talented team I’ve been on and the most understanding in, like, we’re all sacrificing maybe our numbers a little bit.”

Tatum pointed to the willingness to play as a team as different from years past.

“Nobody’s necessarily going to have a career year points per game-wise because we’re all sharing the wealth,” he added. “Everybody has the ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot, attack, make plays for others. But we’re really enjoying each other’s success and having a lot fun with the process.”

The star guard is likely on his way to another All-Star Game appearance. It would be the fifth of his career.

He will be in Indianapolis as part of his partnership with Ruffles and Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson to launch “Ridgeline Unlocks” and bring two fans to the All-Star game in Indianapolis. The two fans will be able to take a shot from a four-point line before the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game next month.

