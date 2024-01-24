Celtics star Jayson Tatum: ‘This is probably the most talented team I’ve been on’

The Boston Celtics have the best team in the NBA with the 2023-24 season at its midway point, and it appears the men in green and white will be contending for an NBA championship.

Boston entered the year with a few changes in its lineup.

The team traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks and also acquired Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams.

Boston acquired Kristaps Porzingis in the Smart trade. It’s definitely a new-look team.

Jayson Tatum has emerged as the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 27 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He told Fox News Digital before Monday’s win over Dallas this iteration of the Celtics may be the “most talented team” he’s played on.

“Obviously, we have some new additions to our team with KP and Jrue Holiday. Those guys have been terrific all season and just add a different dynamic to our team,” Tatum said. “It’s not that the other teams haven’t been talented, but I think this is probably the most talented team I’ve been on and the most understanding in, like, we’re all sacrificing maybe our numbers a little bit.”

Tatum pointed to the willingness to play as a team as different from years past.

“Nobody’s necessarily going to have a career year points per game-wise because we’re all sharing the wealth,” he added. “Everybody has the ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot, attack, make plays for others. But we’re really enjoying each other’s success and having a lot fun with the process.”

The star guard is likely on his way to another All-Star Game appearance. It would be the fifth of his career.

He’ll be in Indianapolis as part of his partnership with Ruffles and Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson to launch “Ridgeline Unlocks” and bring two fans to the All-Star game in Indianapolis. The two fans will be able to take a shot from a four-point line before the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game next month.

