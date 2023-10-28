Celtics wear jersey patches to honor Maine mass shooting victims, day after social media post sparked backlash

The Boston Celtics held their season opener on Friday, but prior to tip off the team acknowledged the victims of this week’s mass shooting in Maine.

Before their home opener, Celtics players wore the warmups of their NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. During the game, the players wore a band on their jersey in honor of the state as it recovers after a shooter killed 18 people and wounded 13 at a bowling alley and a bar there.

The word “Maine” was displayed on the jersey band.

Fans also observed a pregame moment of silence while a green and white image of the outline of the state was displayed on the jumbotron.

The Celtics’ acknowledgment comes two days after the team faced significant criticism over a social media post that appeared in response to the mass shooting.

According to screenshots that circulated across social media, the Celtics posted a message on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, offering the organization’s “thoughts” to the city of Lewiston.

The apparent post also featured a picture of All-Star forward Jayson Tatum and the final score of Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks.

The post no longer appeared on the Celtics social media feeds as of Thursday.

Another post on the team’s social media page shares the same message without the graphic in question.

The Celtics moved to 2-0 on the season after a 119-111 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Boston is off on Saturday and Sunday, but are scheduled to return to action on Monday for a matchup with the Washington Wizards.

