CENTCOM releases statement after latest Houthi attack in Yemen: ‘Designed to degrade the Houthi’s ability’

U.S. Central Command said “follow-on action” early Saturday local time against a Houthi radar site was conducted by the Navy destroyer USS Carney using Tomahawk land attack missiles. It was the second strike in two days against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“At 3:45 a.m. (Sana’a time) on Jan 13., U.S. forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen,” CENTCOM said on X.

It added: “This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes taken on Jan. 12 designed to degrade the Houthi’s ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels.”

The strike followed “multilateral coalition strikes” by the U.S. military forces — together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands — which hit 28 locations and struck more than 60 targets on Friday, Jan. 12.

Friday’s early morning multilateral coalition strikes “targeted radar systems, air defense systems, and storage and launch sites for one way attack unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles,” CENTCOM said on X.

Both the initial retaliation and Saturday’s singular strike on the radar facility came after Houthi rebels have launched missiles and carried out attacks over several months on commercial shipping and trade vessels in the Red Sea.

CENTCOM said the Houthi rebels have attacked or attempted to harass vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden at least 28 times since Nov. 19, 2023.

These attacks include the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles.

“These strikes have no association with and are separate from Operation Prosperity Guardian, a defensive coalition of over 20 countries operating in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and Gulf of Aden,” the statement continued.

On Thursday, CENTCOM said dozens of countries have been impacted by the Houthi harassment.

“We hold the Houthi militants and their destabilizing Iranian sponsors responsible for the illegal, indiscriminate, and reckless attacks on international shipping that have impacted 55 nations so far, including endangering the lives of hundreds of mariners, including the United States,” said General Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM Commander.

“Their illegal and dangerous actions will not be tolerated, and they will be held accountable,” Kurilla added.

President Biden has warned that the Houthis could face further strikes.