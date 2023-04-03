Central New Mexico grass fire mostly contained, cause of fire remains unclear

Residents in the small community of Echo Ridge were told to evacuate Sunday due to a grass fire south of Moriarty in central New Mexico.

Torrance County Sheriff’s officials said the fire was mostly contained by afternoon, but a size estimate wasn’t immediately available.

The cause of the grass fire was unclear.

Echo Ridge is southeast of the small town of Moriarty which has only a couple thousand people.

Authorities said Echo Ridge residents were told to go to a shelter set up at the Moriarty Civic Center as a precaution.