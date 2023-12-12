Chaos at the Capitol: Over 40 Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested in Senate office building: police

A protest for a cease-fire in Gaza led to over 40 arrests at the Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Monday, according to Fox 5 Washington D.C.

The pro-Palestinian protesters were demanding a cease-fire in Gaza while illegally demonstrating inside the Congressional space, according to authorities.

Just after 10 a.m., a Capitol spokesperson told Fox 5 that the demonstrators arrived, with one man even climbing a statue in the atrium, before being charged with resisting arrest.

Officers could even be seen using zip ties to restrain the protesters as they carried them away, according to reports.

In total, 49 people were arrested and charged with crowding, obstructing, and disruption, according to capitol officials.

Earlier in the day, just hours before the annual White House Hanukkah party, 18 Jewish elders chained themselves to the White House gates to demand the U.S. to stop funding and arming the genocide in Gaza, according to a post on X by Jewish Voice for Peace.

“As elders, our hearts are shattered watching the Israeli military murder thousands of Palestinians, destroying families and lives. Everyone should be able to grow old like we have. We chained ourselves to the White House to demand a permanent cease-fire in Gaza now,” the group posted on X.

18 citations were issued as a result and the demonstrators were cleared off the premises, according to U.S. Park Police.

The U.S. Capitol Police and the White House were not immediately available for comment.