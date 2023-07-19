Chargers’ Austin Ekeler demands answers from NFL owners amid depressed running backs market

The lack of running backs landing long-term, lucrative contracts has been widely debated throughout this NFL offseason.

Monday marked the last day for franchise-tagged players to reach an agreement on new contracts. But, the deadline came and went without a few notable running backs signing deals.

Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs all remain under the franchise tag as training camp begins for most teams in just a few short days.

Players at other positions who were franchise-tagged were able to come to agreements on long-term deals this offseason.

Elsewhere, four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook remains a free agent after the Vikings decided to release him in a salary cap savings move.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Cook in the second round in 2017, and he went on to become a star player for the team. Cook finished his Vikings career with 5,993 rushing yards and 1,794 receiving yards.

Cook played in all 17 regular-season games in 2022, but he had a career-low 4.4 yards per carry. He also produced the second-lowest rushing yards per game (69) of his professional football career.

Meanwhile, Kareem Hunt, who led the league in rushing in 2017, also continues to search for a new team.

Ekeler has been vocal about the general direction of the running back market and has also spoken out about his displeasure over his contract with his team. His dispute with the Chargers seemed to reach its peak in March, when Ekler was granted permission by the Chargers to seek a trade.

However, the two sides came to a temporary resolution earlier this offseason, when the Chargers reportedly added $1.75 million in incentives to his deal for 2023.

During a recent appearance on CBS Sports Radio, Ekeler challenged NFL owners to share why financial security for running backs seems to be evaporating.

“I’ve been pretty vocal about this just because it’s not good for our running back market as far as capital coming in, it’s putting like a ceiling on it, there’s no new contracts being made, there’s no new comparables that are actually relevant because there’s been a set number set on guys,” said Ekeler.

“From a player’s aspect, we have no control of that. I have no control. So really who we want answers from is the ownership. Like, why are you doing this? What’s the reasoning?”

Ekeler also point out that he struggled to draw interest when he was on the trade market, telling CBS Sports that teams were hesitant to make a deal because he came with “baggage.”

The baggage was a reference to the idea that the Chargers were seeking highly valued draft picks in return for Ekeler’s services.

“No, and that’s because I came with a lot of baggage,” Ekeler said. “You were going to have to trade some high picks for me. The Chargers, they weren’t going to let me go for anything that wasn’t up there, so they saw my value there. It’s funny how when they allow me the trade, they’re like, ‘OK, but we want you to get these types of picks,’ which were not low picks, ‘but we’re not going to pay you like you’re that type of player.’

“So, it’s kind of interesting where it’s like, ‘Oh, if you’re going to get traded, you got to get traded at this level, but if we’re going to keep you, we’re going to keep you down here at this level.'”